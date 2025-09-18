Emotional Cameroon envoy gets a comforting hug from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta  

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) In an emotional scene, a diplomat from Cameroon on Thursday struggled to fight tears as she planted a tree in her mother’s memory, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to comfort her with a warm hug, an official said.

CM Gupta noticed tears in the envoy’s eyes while planting a tree in memory of her late mother and immediately went over to comfort her.

Seeing the Chief Minister by her side, the Ambassador became even more emotional and the two hugged each other, said an official.

When the Chief Minister embraced her, the envoy, with a heavy heart, revealed that her mother had passed away just 15 days back.

Planting a tree in her mother’s name in India under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative had brought back the envoy’s poignant memories. She said that this Indian tradition had moved her deeply, bringing tears to her eyes.

The Chief Minister stayed with her for some time, speaking gently to ease her grief.

Later, in a message on X, CM Gupta said: "Diplomats from 70 countries planted trees on the soil of Delhi in the name of their mothers. This scene shows that the bond of a mother is neither bound by language nor by borders. When a mother's name is invoked, the entire earth becomes one.”

“The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign of the illustrious Prime Minister @narendramodi ji evokes this very sentiment — salutations to the mother, salutations to Mother Earth,” she said.

CM Rekha Gupta wrote: “Today, a tree was planted under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at the grand tree plantation programme organised at Central Ridge, PBG Polo Ground. The presence of the Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and 75 diplomats from 70 countries gave this campaign the form of global cooperation and shared responsibility.”

“It was truly inspiring to see representatives from various nations standing together in the resolve to make Delhi greener, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly,” she said.

Under the Seva Pakhwada being observed on the birth anniversary of PM Modi, the “One Tree in the Name of Mother 2.0” campaign not only conveys the message of environmental conservation but is also a symbol of our gratitude towards both our mother and Mother Earth, she said.

The Delhi government is moving forward with the resolve to plant 70 lakh trees this year, she said as she was joined by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

