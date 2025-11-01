'Embodies spirit of progress rooted in wisdom': PM Modi extends wishes to Karnataka on 70th Kannada Rajyotsava

New Delhi: As Karnataka marks the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm greetings to its people, saying that the state embodies the spirit of progress deeply rooted in wisdom and culture, and lauding their industrious and innovative spirit, whose excellence continues to inspire the nation.

Taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Today, when we mark Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of excellence and industrious nature that the people of Karnataka are synonymous with. We also celebrate the outstanding culture of Karnataka, reflected in its literature, art, music and more. The state embodies the spirit of progress rooted in wisdom. I pray that people of the state are happy and healthy."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his wishes, posting on X: “Warm wishes to the sisters and brothers of Karnataka on their Rajyotsava! Home to a rich legacy of art, innovation and learning, the people of Karnataka have made invaluable contributions to our culture and nation's growth. May the state flourish with prosperity and glory."

On November 1, 1956, the different Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were brought under a single state through the linguistic reorganisation of states.

Although the roots of the word ‘Karnataka’ are very old, the territory of present-day Karnataka was split into over 20 different administrative units, including different princely states, the Madras and Bombay presidencies, and the Nizam’s Hyderabad.

Recognising the need for linguistic and administrative coherence, the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 redrew boundaries, merging all Kannada-speaking regions into a unified Mysuru State.

On November 1, 1973, it was officially renamed Karnataka, symbolising unity and linguistic pride. Since then, Kannada Rajyotsava has been celebrated every year with grandeur and patriotic fervour.

The movement for the unification of Karnataka had begun in the late 19th century, with the formation of the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad in 1890 by R.H. Deshpande. Records show that the Sangha passed a resolution in 1912, calling for the merger of the Kannada-speaking areas under the British.

The 70th Kannada Rajyotsava is not merely a commemoration of statehood; it is a tribute to the visionaries and unsung heroes who have shaped Karnataka’s identity across decades. From freedom fighters and reformers to scientists, artists, and social crusaders, their contributions reflect the enduring spirit of a state that is both rooted in tradition and driven by progress.

Kannada Rajyotsava is listed as a government holiday in Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Karnataka government, the hoisting of the Karnataka flag with an address from the Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka, as well as community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases, and concerts.

This year’s celebrations honour those whose dedication and vision helped shape the Karnataka we know today. Among them is Sulebhavi Narayanamma, a pioneering social reformer and educator who championed women’s empowerment and rural education in North Karnataka long before these became mainstream causes. Her tireless work laid the foundations for gender equity and literacy in the region.

Also revered is H. S. Doreswamy, the late freedom fighter and Gandhian, whose activism extended well beyond the freedom struggle. A fearless advocate for civic integrity and environmental justice, Doreswamy became the moral conscience of Karnataka’s democracy.

In the realm of science, Dr C. N. R. Rao, Bharat Ratna awardee and one of the world’s most distinguished chemists, has brought unparalleled glory to Karnataka through his groundbreaking work in materials chemistry. His contributions have positioned Bengaluru as a global hub for research and innovation.

Similarly, Dr K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman, has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s space programme and educational reform. His vision for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 underscores Karnataka’s intellectual leadership and commitment to knowledge-driven growth.

Karnataka’s cultural soul shines through figures like Dr Chandrashekhara Kambara, Jnanpith Award-winning poet, playwright, and folklorist. His writings capture the pulse of rural life and the essence of Kannada identity, while his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, nurtured generations of artists and thinkers.

Equally inspiring is Dr H. Sudarshan, a public health pioneer and tribal rights activist whose work in remote forested regions transformed healthcare access for marginalised communities. His life exemplifies compassion in action, a hallmark of Karnataka’s humanistic tradition.

--IANS