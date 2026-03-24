Election observers pitch drone watch to check poll malpractices in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) With polling fast approaching, election observers in Tamil Nadu have recommended the deployment of drones to intensify surveillance against cash-for-vote practices, particularly in urban clusters where monitoring remains a challenge.

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The suggestion emerged during a review meeting led by the Special Observer, bringing together general and expenditure observers from key districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

The discussions centred on plugging enforcement gaps ahead of polling day. Officials flagged that inducement distribution often shifts to hard-to-reach pockets such as narrow streets and densely populated neighbourhoods, where conventional teams struggle to maintain constant vigil. These logistical constraints, they noted, create opportunities for last-minute violations.

To address this, observers proposed the use of drone-based monitoring to provide aerial coverage and improve real-time tracking of suspicious movements.

The technology is seen as a way to strengthen surveillance in inaccessible areas and act as a deterrent against illegal distribution.

There has been no official response yet from the Election Commission of India or the state’s Chief Electoral Officer regarding the proposal.

Sources indicated that the feasibility of such surveillance measures is likely to be assessed before any decision is taken.

Tamil Nadu has been categorised as an expenditure-sensitive state, leading to the deployment of general and expenditure observers in every constituency.

Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, enforcement agencies have intensified checks across the state. Flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized cash and valuables worth around Rs 151 crore so far.

As authorities look to tighten oversight in the final phase before polling, the proposed use of drones reflects a growing reliance on technology to curb electoral malpractices and ensure stricter compliance with poll regulations.

--IANS

aal/dpb