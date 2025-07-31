Election Commission finalises electoral college for Vice Presidential election

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the completion of preparations for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

In a press note issued, the Election Commission confirmed that the updated list of the Electoral College has been finalised as per constitutional and legal provisions.

As per Article 324 of the Constitution, the ECI is constitutionally mandated to conduct elections for the office of the Vice President of India. Further, under Article 66(1), the Vice President is elected by an Electoral College that includes members from both Houses of Parliament - elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, as well as elected members of the Lok Sabha.

The Commission clarified that it has completed the task of preparing and maintaining the latest Electoral College list, as required by Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

This list includes the names and addresses of all eligible members who will vote in the Vice Presidential election.

“The Commission has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025. These members are listed in a continuous serial order, arranged alphabetically based on the State or Union Territory of their respective Houses,” the ECI stated in its release.

The updated list ensures transparency and accuracy in the conduct of the high constitutional office election. With this crucial preparatory step completed, the Commission is now expected to announce the schedule for the Vice Presidential election in the coming days.

The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the country and also serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

This development marks the formal beginning of the Vice Presidential election process, days after Jagdeep Dhankar's sudden resignation from the Vice-President’s post, citing health concerns created a major political controversy.

With this development, political circles are now watching closely for the announcement of candidates and the polling date.

