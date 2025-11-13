ED summons family members of Bengal Fire Minister in municipal recruitment scam case

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the wife, son and daughter of West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose in connection with its investigation into the recruitment scam in the state-run civic bodies, sources said on Thursday.

The central investigation agency had already searched the state Minister's house and office.

This time the Minister's family has been summoned to the ED office for questioning in the municipal recruitment case.

According to sources, they have been called for questioning at the ED office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake area next week.

The trio have been called on separate days between Monday and Thursday.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment scam case for a long time.

Several people, including businessman Ayan Sil, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on the information obtained after probing them, ED sleuths are gradually getting closer to unearthing the scam.

Following the investigations, Sujit Bose's name had surfaced in the municipal recruitment scam case.

It was alleged that the Minister's name was involved in the recruitment corruption in the South Dum Dum Municipality.

Last year, ED officials raided the house and office of the Minister.

In October this year, ED officials raided the Minister's office again.

The ED went to the office of Sujit Bose in Salt Lake, the house of a lawyer in New Alipore and Nagerbazar, and the house of Councillor Nitai Dutta.

The search operation lasted for a long time.

The raids were carried out in two separate cases, including the municipal recruitment corruption.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the raids were an attempt to tarnish the party's image before the next year's state Assembly elections.

"Whenever election knocks on the door, Central investigation agencies become active. They start conducting raids and take action against Trinamool Congress leaders. The BJP-led Central government misuses the Central agencies to reap political dividends," said State Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh.

