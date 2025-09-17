ED raids six locations in Bikaner over suspected foreign funding links

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive raids in Bikaner on Wednesday, targeting six locations linked to four individuals, including a former councilor, in connection with a money laundering and suspected foreign funding case.

According to police sources, an ED team that arrived late Tuesday night from Jaipur launched simultaneous raids at around 7.30 a.m. on residences in Phad Bazaar, Subhashpura, Dhobi Talai, and Sarvodaya Basti.

The operation was conducted with heavy security, supported by CRPF and local police personnel which continued till Wednesday evening.

During the raids, the ED sealed off a 100-meter perimeter around the targeted premises to prevent outside interference.

Police confirmed that searches were carried out at the residences of Shabir in Sarvodaya Basti, Mohammad Sadiq Ali in Dhobi Talai, Bunty alias Asgar Ali in Phad Bazaar, and former councilor Javed Khan in Subhashpura.

The day-long operation continued until Wednesday evening, with ED officials scrutinizing documents, financial records, and electronic devices.

While no official statement was released about the findings, sources indicated that the agency suspects the four individuals of receiving funds from abroad and then channeling the money to various people within India.

The presence of CRPF troops alongside state police underlined the sensitivity of the operation. Local residents reported heavy movement of security forces as the raids unfolded across different parts of the city.

Officials said that the ED had sought logistical support from the district administration and the Superintendent of Police was kept in the loop throughout the operation. However, no arrests were reported by late evening.

The ED’s action in Bikaner has triggered widespread discussions in political and business circles, as the case reportedly involves networks extending beyond Rajasthan.

With investigations still underway, more details are expected once the agency completes its scrutiny of the seized materials. The raids form part of the ED’s larger crackdown on suspected hawala and foreign funding channels, which the agency believes are being used to funnel unaccounted money into the country.

--IANS

arc/pgh