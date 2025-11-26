ED raids contractor Rishu Shree's associates, seizes Rs 33 lakh cash in Bihar’s tender manipulation case

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patna Zonal Office Conducted search operations at nine locations across - Ahmedabad, Surat, Gurgaon and New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to a Patna based contractor Rishu Shree and recovered huge amount and cash and other evidences, the ED said on Wednesday.

According to the ED, the search operations were conducted on Tuesday, wherein it recovered cash of approximately. Rs. 33 lakh along with other “digital devices, diaries, and several incriminating documents” have been seized.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), Bihar, against Rishu Shree and others.

Contractor Rishu Shree is alleged to have an illicit nexus with various Bihar government officials, manipulating tenders across multiple departments (including Water Resources, Health, and Education) for personal gain.

“Rishu Shree, who's firms work as contractors/subcontractors in various Bihar Government departments, such as Water Resources, Health, Public Health Engineering, Urban Development, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), Education, Building and Construction, and Rural Works Department, is alleged to have a nexus with various Government officials to facilitate tenders for illicit personal gains,” the ED said in its press note.

Earlier in this case, search operations were carried out at several travel agents and also at the residential premises of several Government officials in Patna.

Rs. 11.64 crore in cash and key evidence were seized following searches. This was followed by the provisional attachment of Rs. 68.09 crore in assets belonging to Rishu Shree and related entities on August 1, 2025.

The agency also noted that further investigation is in progress.

