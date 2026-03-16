ED raids 10 locations in poll-bound Bengal over illegal call centre case

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at around 10 locations across West Bengal as part of its probe into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre, an official of the central agency said.

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According to the official, the searches were conducted at about 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur. The investigation is focused on the activities of an illegal call centre. However, it was not clear whether the investigation is linked to any political funding or the electoral process in the poll-bound state.

As per information, individuals identified as Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh and Subhajit Chakraborty, among others, are being searched. According to the official, a number of people are alleged to have been cheated through the illegal call centres, which are under the scanner of the central investigation agency.

During the search operations, ED sleuths examined digital devices, financial records and other related documents to trace the funds generated through the suspected call centre scam. The agency is also trying to identify persons running the operation and the channels used to transfer the proceeds of crime.

The development came a day after the Election Commission announced the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

On Sunday, ECI announced a two-phase polling schedule for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections -- April 23 and April 29 -- even as the fate of over 42 lakh voters referred for judicial adjudication after being classified under the "logical discrepancy" category remains uncertain.

According to figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the total number of electors in the state was 7,66,37,529 before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was announced in November last year.

However, when the final voters’ list -- excluding those referred for judicial adjudication -- was published on February 28, the number of electors came down to 6,44,52,609.

--IANS

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