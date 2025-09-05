ED mulling innovative ways to check if WBSSC's published list of tainted candidates is authentic

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Amid doubts raised by different sections over the authenticity of the list of tainted candidates published last week by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are mulling an innovative way to determine whether the list sent by the Commission was deliberately truncated or not.

It has been proven beyond doubt that the tainted candidates paid cash for getting school jobs in the state.

Sources aware of the development said that the strategy being mulled by the central agency officials to determine whether the list of tainted candidates by the WBSSC was deliberately truncated or not, is to randomly pick names, whose money trails show that they have paid cash to get jobs in schools, and check whether the same names appear in the WBSSC’s list of tainted candidates.

In case the names or even some of the names whose money trails prove their involvement in the irregularities are absent in the WBSSC list of tainted candidates, it would prove that the list was truncated.

ED officials already are of the firm belief that the list by WBSSC had been deliberately truncated so that the final proceeds in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case would appear to be much smaller than the actual proceeds figure.

The probe officials of the central agency suspect that the number of tainted candidates mentioned in the last list appears to be smaller, compared to the huge proceeds in the entire case, including those already seized or confiscated by the agency officials.

Even legal brains like the former judge of the Calcutta High Court and the BJP Lok Sabha member from Tamluk constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member, Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, have claimed that the list published by the commission last week was “truncated”, and many other names may surface in the coming days.

Both said that the list of just 1,806 tainted candidates, which had already been made public by the commission last week, had been published to "conceal more rather than reveal". Both have projected the actual number of tainted candidates to be around 6,000 or even slightly more than that.

