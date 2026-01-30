ED files prosecution complaint against ex-ASI of CISF

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before a Hyderabad court against former CISF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Roop Singh Meena under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office said in a release on Friday that it filed the Prosecution Complaint (PC) in Rangareddy Court, and the court has taken note of the same.

The Central agency initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Telangana Police in 2023 under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Roop Singh Meena for diverting National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution amounts belonging to CISF personnel dishonestly and without any authority to the NPS accounts of other serving and non-serving (resigned) CISF personnel.

The bank account details of the Permanent Retirement Account Numbers were altered, and the misappropriated NPS funds were withdrawn from the altered bank accounts after making a request for premature withdrawals. The misappropriation was executed by Roop Singh Meena (the then Head Constable/Clerk), who was performing duties on attachment at the NPS Section of the National Industrial Security Academy, Hyderabad, while he possessed login credentials to fully access the NPS accounts of all the subscribers of CDDO CISF NISA, Hyderabad. In this way, a sum of Rs. 60,26,321 was embezzled by the accused.

The case was subsequently taken up by the ACB, Hyderabad, for investigation in June 2025.

The ED investigation revealed that Meena used multiple bank accounts held in his own name as well as in the names of family members, friends, and other unrelated individuals (unaware of the true purpose of the usage of their accounts) to launder the siphoned-off NPS funds. The Proceeds of Crime were placed and layered through multiple bank accounts before being transferred to his own bank accounts and/or withdrawn in cash.

The ED had earlier identified and attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 80,626 belonging to Meena.

