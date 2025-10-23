ECI wraps up two-day conference of CEOs; focusses on poll preparedness in Assam, TN, Kerala, Puducherry, Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Election Commission of India's (ECI's) two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi concluded on Thursday, the poll panel said, adding, that it also interacted one-on-one with the CEOs of poll-bound States/UT of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The primary focus of the session was to assess the readiness of all State and Union Territory CEO offices for the crucial SIR exercise that ensures accuracy and inclusiveness in India’s voter lists.

This conference follows up on a similar preparedness review held on September 10 this year, where all States and UTs presented detailed data on electors, qualifying dates, and the current status of electoral rolls as per the last completed revision.

According to the poll panel, CEOs of the States/UTs from across the country attended this crucial Conference.

“The Commission directed the CEOs to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in their respective States/UTs,” the poll panel said in its press note.

Notably, after the presentations by senior officers of the Commission on the SIR process, queries raised by the CEOs were also clarified.

“The Commission assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the voters as per the last SIR in the State/UT,” it said.

Earlier, the ECI also reviewed the status of appointment and training of field-level officials including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The conference aimed to standardise processes, strengthen coordination across states, and ensure that every eligible citizen is duly enrolled ahead of the next election cycle.

