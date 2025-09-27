ECI to decide on action against teachers in govt schools in West Bengal refusing BLO duties

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be deciding on the action against teachers in government schools in West Bengal who are refusing to accept duties of Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) allotted to them.

The duties as BLOs are being assigned keeping in mind the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state at the end of the festive season in October as well as the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata, is scheduled to send a detailed report to the ECI on the teachers refusing to accept BLO duties despite being selected for the same.

Based on the said report from the CEO’s office, sources aware of the development said that the ECI will recommend actions against such teachers, which the CEO's office will then act upon.

“Several teachers in state-run schools have refused to accept BLO duties, despite a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court last month ruling that there was nothing objectionable about the commission’s decision to appoint teachers of state-run schools as the BLOs.

"The single-judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha also observed that the country's legal provisions allow the assignment of election-related duties to teachers. However, even after that Calcutta High Court order, several teachers have shown reluctance in accepting BLO duties. Now the commission wants to act tough on them,” said an insider from the CEO’s office.

During the hearing in the matter on August 4, Justice Sinha also observed that if necessary, the teachers should even work on Sundays and holidays for the sake of national interest.

The CEO’s office insiders said that because of the reluctance of a large section of teachers to take up the work, the office of the CEO is facing problems in allotting BLO duties only to the permanent employees who are on the payroll of the state government, as directed by the ECI.

“On the other hand, the Opposition parties have been vocal against the appointments of contractual state government employees as BLOs. Now, the reluctance of the teachers to accept BLO duties is adding to this problem. So the matter will be brought to the notice of the commission, and thereafter the CEO’s office would act as per the direction of ECI,” the CEO’s office insider said.

