ECI reviews Gujarat's electoral roll; 5.08-cr voters registered across state

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Under the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gujarat has undertaken a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign to strengthen and update the electoral rolls across the state.

ECI Director Shubhra Saxena and Secretary Binod Kumar conducted a comprehensive review meeting of the ongoing SIR process in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Harit Shukla presented an overview of the progress made so far. He informed that as of October 27, 2025, Gujarat has 5,08,43,436 registered voters, and enumeration forms are being printed and distributed to each voter.

Out of these, 5,03,83,022 forms have already been printed, and 1,01,04,584 forms have been delivered to voters. Printing and distribution of the remaining forms are currently in progress.

At the Gandhinagar meeting, ECI officials guided all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Municipal Commissioners from across the state on effective strategies to ensure that Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reach every voter during the SIR process.

The officials emphasised providing on-ground assistance to voters in filling out enumeration forms and ensuring that no citizen faces difficulty in completing the process.

In a step to further strengthen election management, the ECI has appointed the Commissioners of eight Municipal Corporations as Special Additional District Election Officers, who will deploy their staff to support voter registration and enumeration activities.

Additionally, the ECI’s senior team reviewed the work being carried out in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district, where local Election Officers and BLOs are actively implementing the SIR drive.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Electoral Officer A.B. Patel and other senior officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.

The SIR exercise is a state-wide voter enrolment and verification drive undertaken under the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.

The process involves door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to identify new voters, correct existing details, and remove duplicate or invalid entries. Enumeration forms are distributed to every household to facilitate participation.

The ECI has directed District Election Officers (DEOs) and Registration Officers to ensure that every eligible citizen is covered under the revision.

The campaign also emphasises transparency, voter awareness, and the use of digital platforms for tracking progress. Through the SIR exercise, the ECI aims to maintain a clean, updated, and error-free voter list that strengthens the democratic process and ensures fair and inclusive elections.

--IANS

janvi/pgh