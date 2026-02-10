ECI offers shield against transfers to SIR officials in five poll-bound states

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday offered a shield against politically motivated transfer/posting to officials engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in five poll-bound States/UT, directing Chief Secretaries and police chiefs to seek its approval in case of unavoidable reshuffles.

“The transfer orders in respect of officers/officials, who are engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll work in various States or Summary Revision of electoral roll work in the State of Assam, shall be issued and implemented only after final publication of the electoral rolls, in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer,” said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a circular.

In case of any need for transfer due to any extraordinary reasons, approval of the Commission shall be taken, said a circular issued by the ECI.

The instructions were issued by ECI Under Secretary Prafull Awasthi to CEOs and state officials of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The ECI said that the CEO of the State/UT shall invariably be consulted while posting the persons in place of incumbents who stand transferred as per the above policy of the Commission.

A copy of each of the transfer orders issued under these directions shall be given to the CEO, it said.

“The Commission has further directed that transfer/posting of all officers covered under the above instructions shall be done, and compliance reports by Chief Secretary and DGP with details of action obtained from the concerned departments/offices of the State Government shall be furnished to the Commission by February 28,” said the circular.

The ECI said these instructions shall also apply to the officers of the Prohibition and Excise Department of the State, of the rank of sub-inspector and above.

The ECI’s circular also noted that the Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of an election in an election-going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably Iong period.

