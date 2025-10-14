ECI mandates pre-certification of all political ads before publication for upcoming polls

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed that all political parties and contesting candidates must seek pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before releasing any political advertisements on electronic media, including social media platforms.

The directive, issued on October 9, aims to ensure transparency and accountability in political campaigning, the poll body said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The order comes shortly after the announcement of the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar and the bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ECI, MCMCs have been constituted at both the district and state levels to oversee the pre-certification process for political advertisements as per the prescribed guidelines.

"No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC," the statement said.

The Commission also noted that MCMCs will closely monitor suspected cases of paid news in the media and take suitable action wherever necessary.

"Further, given the penetration of social media in the electoral landscape, candidates have also been instructed to share the details of their authentic social media accounts at the time of filing nomination," the ECI added.

The poll body further clarified that, in line with Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the directions of the Supreme Court of India, political parties must submit a detailed statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through the internet, including social media websites, within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections.

"Such expenditure, among other things, shall include payments made to internet companies and websites for carrying advertisements and also campaign-related expenditure on content creation and operational expenses incurred to maintain their social media accounts," the statement read.

--IANS

sd/dpb