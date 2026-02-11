ECI launches EVM/VVPAT awareness campaign in five poll-bound states/UTs

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched extensive EVM/VVPAT awareness campaigns across five poll-bound States and Union Territories -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The aim of the campaign is to familiarise voters with the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, it said.

The campaign is being conducted in a structured and time-bound manner through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs).

According to the ECI, EDCs have been set up at the headquarters of District Election Officers (DEOs) as well as at Returning Officers and Revenue Sub-Division offices across the five States/UTs. These centres provide voters with hands-on experience of the voting process and an opportunity to clarify doubts regarding the functioning of the machines.

As of February 10, more than 1.20 lakh electors have participated in demonstration camps at EDCs, while over 1.16 lakh electors have cast mock votes during these sessions.

Additionally, MDVs have already covered more than 29,000 polling station locations to ensure outreach in both urban and rural areas.

The Commission also released detailed data on the rollout of the campaign in each poll-bound State/UT, including the date of commencement, the number of polling stations covered, and footfall at demonstration centres in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The EVM/VVPAT Awareness Campaign aims to enhance voter confidence by offering hands-on exposure to the machines, addressing concerns, and reinforcing transparency in the electoral process.

The Commission said it remains committed to conducting free, fair and transparent elections and will continue to intensify voter awareness initiatives in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the Election Commission announced that the final electoral roll for Goa will be published on February 21. The notification stated that the final publication of the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will take place on February 21, 2026 (Saturday).

