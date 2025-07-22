ECI flags 52 lakh anomalies ahead of August draft voter list release

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has uncovered significant discrepancies in Bihar’s voter rolls as part of its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, revealing that over 52 lakh electors are either deceased, have shifted constituencies, or are enrolled in multiple locations.

The findings, released in a press note dated July 22, underscore the scale of the clean-up ahead of the draft electoral roll publication scheduled for August 1.

According to the Commission, 18.66 lakh voters have been confirmed deceased, 26.01 lakh have permanently shifted to other constituencies, and 7.5 lakh are enrolled at more than one location. An additional 11,484 electors remain untraceable. These anomalies represent 6.62 per cent of Bihar’s total electorate, which stood at 7.89 crore as of June 24, 2025.

The SIR process has mobilised an extensive network of nearly one lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), four lakh volunteers, and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by district presidents of 12 major political parties. Their coordinated effort aims to ensure that all eligible voters are accurately represented in the upcoming draft roll.

So far, 7.16 crore Enumeration Forms have been received, covering 90.67 per cent of the electorate, with 90.37 per cent already digitised. However, 21.35 lakh forms are still pending, prompting the Commission to extend a one-month window—from August 1 to September 1—for the public to file objections regarding additions, deletions, or corrections.

Election officials, including Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Electoral Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and BLOs, have held meetings with political party representatives to share detailed lists of affected voters. The collaborative approach is intended to enhance transparency and ensure that the final rolls reflect genuine voter data.

The Commission’s findings come amid heightened political sensitivity around voter disenfranchisement and electoral integrity. While the clean-up is being framed as a technical exercise, its implications could be far-reaching, especially in constituencies with high rates of duplication or migration.

With the draft rolls set to be published in less than two weeks, the Election Commission is urging citizens to participate actively in the verification process. The final electoral roll, expected later this year, will play a crucial role in shaping Bihar’s democratic landscape ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

sktr/uk