ECI deputes six more Bengal IAS officers as central poll observers

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the deputation of six more Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from the West Bengal cadre as central poll observers in other poll-bound states.

Read More

Among the six IAS officers, two are of the rank of departmental secretaries. All six have been deputed as central poll observers to Tamil Nadu, which is also heading for polls next month, like West Bengal.

“The six IAS officers deputed to Tamil Nadu are Preeti Goel (2013 batch IAS), Siyad N (2014 batch), Arvind Kumar Meena (2010 batch), Rani A. Ayesha (2009 batch), P. Ulaganathan (2006 batch), and Shama Parveen (2013 batch).

“All six have been assigned responsibilities as election observers in different districts of Tamil Nadu. Ulaganathan and Shama are secretaries to the state government.

“Ulaganathan is the Secretary of the state Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department. In addition, he also holds charge as Secretary of the West Bengal Electronics Testing and Standards Department under the Department of Information Technology and Electronics.

“Shama, on the other hand, is the Secretary of the North Bengal Development Department. In addition, she holds the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA),” the party’s state committee member said.

On Wednesday, the ECI had deputed two other officers of the rank of departmental secretary as central observers to other states.

One of the two officers was Priyanka Singla, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, currently posted as Special Secretary in the state Civil Defence and Disaster Management Department. The other was P. Mohangandhi, a 2004-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, currently posted as Secretary in the state Commerce and Industries Department.

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote another letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing anguish over the large-scale transfer and deputation of bureaucrats and police officers from the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on Sunday afternoon.

She also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of unconstitutionally undermining the authority of the elected state government.

--IANS

src/pgh