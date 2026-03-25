EC acts against central force personnel for dereliction of duty in Bengal

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) The Election Commission has taken strict action against seven central force personnel following allegations of dereliction of duty, an insider in the Commission said on Wednesday.

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The personnel have faced disciplinary action while on election security duty in West Bengal. Two of them have already been taken into custody, while the remaining five have been transferred to another state. Orders have been issued to initiate departmental inquiries against all seven individuals.

Notably, Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29. The election schedule was officially announced on March 15. However, even before that announcement, beginning early this month, central forces had already started arriving in the state in two phases. In total, 480 companies of central forces have been deployed in West Bengal.

These personnel have been stationed across various districts of the state. It has been reported that the seven individuals facing disciplinary action were among those deployed in Murshidabad district.

According to the Election Commission insider, personnel on election duty are strictly prohibited from accepting invitations or attending social events. However, this is precisely the allegation levelled against the seven personnel, who reportedly accepted an invitation and attended an event.

An investigation was launched immediately after the complaint was received. Subsequently, the allegations were substantiated by evidence. Following this confirmation, the Election Commission initiated strict action against the seven personnel. Departmental inquiries have been ordered against all of them.

In accordance with paramilitary force regulations, two of the seven individuals have been taken into custody, while the remaining five have been transferred to a different state.

Incidentally, allegations regarding the misuse of central forces often surface during election periods. Critics have alleged that central forces are sometimes misdirected or utilised inappropriately. Furthermore, accusations are frequently raised that such personnel are, at times, deliberately rendered ineffective in various ways.

Against this backdrop, such strict action against central force personnel for violating regulations ahead of an election is seen as significant. The Election Commission has indicated that this incident will be cited as a cautionary example during training sessions for forces deployed on election duty, in order to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

--IANS

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