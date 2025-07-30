EAM Jaishankar roasts Oppn over India’s ‘new normal’ policy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition over feigning ignorance over the term ‘India’s new normal’ and coined a new name ‘Modi normal’ to elucidate the new defining strategy of the country in responding to acts of terror and crushing terrorists as well their masterminds, irrespective of their location.

Joining the Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha, Jaishnakar said that some members raised hue and cry over the term ‘new normal’ and hence he was explaining India’s new security doctrine via ‘Modi normal’ and ‘Congress normal’.

He said that the ‘Modi normal’ has clearly laid out guidelines and principles on matters of national security that remain steadfast and non-negotiable.

“Terrorists will not be treated as proxies, cross-border terror will get an appropriate response, talks and terror won’t go together, we won’t give into nuclear blackmailing, and blood and water won’t flow together,” he told the House, outlining the redefined national strategy under the Modi government.

Notably, the ‘new normal’ policy came into being after the Modi government gave full operational freedom to the forces during Operation Sindoor and stated that any act of terror on Indian soil will now be seen as an attack on India’s sovereignty and therefore will be responded to by the armed forces in the strongest possible manner.

EAM Jaishankar further said that India’s Operation Sindoor did a global service by destroying hubs of global terror in Pakistan.

“Bahalwapur and Muridke remain the biggest centres of nurturing terrorists and spreading terrorism in India and abroad. Our forces reduced it to dust; they did a global service and are being suitably applauded by all,” he said.

Lambasting the ‘sceptical’ Opposition, he said that there are ample examples of Pakistani military establishments facing the fury of Indian forces, but there are some who continue to undermine our security forces for certain political motives.

The Minister said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a candid confession about Indian military strikes pulverising its military installations, but this fails to convince those who continue to remain sceptical of the Army’s accomplishments.

“Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that General Munir called him, saying that Indian ballistic missiles hit their Noor Khan air base and missiles like Brahmos targeted their provinces like Rawalpindi,” he said and lamented that the political parties back home are decrying the great achievements of the Indian Armed Forces for scoring political points.

--IANS