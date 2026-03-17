Dynamic immigration system to be implemented to trace illegal foreign nationals, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, told the state Assembly that the state government has taken stringent steps to control the burgeoning drug networks in major cities across Maharashtra.

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During the Question Hour, the Chief Minister announced that a 'Dynamic Immigration System' will be operationalised to track down foreign nationals, who continue to stay illegally after their visas expire and engage in drug trafficking.

He was responding to a query raised by Vasai BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit regarding the sale of narcotics in the state.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Many Nigerian nationals come to India on education or medical visas. Once their visa expires, they deliberately get a minor criminal case registered against themselves. Since they cannot be deported until the case is resolved, these criminals take advantage of the legal delay. Now, as per the Central government's instructions, we have started the process of withdrawing such minor cases to immediately deport them to their native countries."

He also told House that 68 Nigerian nationals have been deported so far and 122 citizens are currently in detention centres awaiting deportation.

He said that police have been ordered to verify the passports and visas of suspicious foreign nationals; if they lack valid documents, they are to be sent directly to detention centres.

Chief Minister Fadnavis added that while the Immigration Department has records of every foreign national entering Mumbai, a new coordination system between the Police and the Immigration Department will be established. This will provide police with real-time data on individuals overstaying their visas.

Additionally, the Chief Minister told the House that orders will be issued prohibiting homeowners from renting out premises to foreign nationals without valid passports and visas.

Legal action will be taken against landlords, who provide shelter to such illegal residents.

The state government has decided to launch a massive public awareness campaign regarding these regulations.

To further dismantle drug syndicates, Chief Minister Fadnavis also said that Police Commissioners have been instructed to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against habitual offenders involved in drug trafficking.

"Orders have been issued to extern criminals who meet the necessary legal criteria. Raids will be conducted on cafes and establishments where drug consumption occurs. The law is being amended to permanently cancel the licenses of hotels or establishments that repeatedly violate rules, rather than just suspending them. Police personnel found involved in the sale of narcotics will be summarily dismissed from service," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also hinted that the state government is seriously considering holding the heads of local Crime Investigation Departments accountable, rather than just penalising junior staff.

--IANS

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