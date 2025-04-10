Due to PM Modi's efforts Tahawwur Rana is being extradited: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, "mastermind" of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm stance against terrorism for the development.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, "The first resolve of the Narendra Modi government is that we will have zero tolerance against crime... if a criminal hides anywhere in the world after committing the crime, an honest attempt will be made to find them. Similarly, continuous efforts were being made to extradite Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the Mumbai attack. Before 2014, the governments wanted to save such people."

"Today, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tahawwur Rana is being extradited, and the punishment for his actions will be decided in the country's court," he added.

Earlier, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana was a major victory for all the security, counter- terrorism, prosecution and intelligence agencies.

Poonawalla further stated that the extradition was the resolve that India would not remain silent on terror attacks but would give a befitting reply. "It is a major victory for all security, counter-terrorism, prosecution, intelligence agencies that the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is being extradited to India...This is not just an extradition; it is the resolve of the new India that we will not remain silent on terror attacks but will give a befitting reply...India will neither forgive nor forget the terrorists..." Poonawalla said, speaking to the media.

"This is a major step towards ensuring justice not only for the victims in India but also for those killed in the 26/11 attacks in seventeen to eighteen countries," he further stated.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being brought to India for a trial after the US Supreme Court rejected Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which over 160 people were killed.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition. "The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied," the SC order dated Monday, April 7, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the attack. The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case, and he is likely to be brought to India today. (ANI)