Double-engine govt committed to welfare of indigenous communities: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP-led “double engine government” accords the highest priority to the welfare, empowerment and cultural preservation of indigenous communities, underlining that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s participation in the 10th Mising Youth Festival reflects this commitment.

In a post on X, CM Sarma described the occasion as historic for the indigenous communities of the state. “In a historic occasion for our indigenous communities, Adarniya Amit Shah ji will grace the 10th Mising Youth Festival today. Our double engine government and its top leadership places utmost priority towards the welfare of our indigenous communities and today’s visit underscores that commitment,” the Chief Minister said.

His remarks came as HM Shah is scheduled to attend the 10th edition of the Mising Youth Festival at Kareng Chapori in Dhemaji district later in the day. The festival is one of the most prominent cultural events of the Mising community and is aimed at celebrating, preserving and promoting its rich traditions, language, music and customs.

The Youth Festival is one of the most significant cultural platforms of the Mising community, aimed at preserving, promoting and passing on its rich indigenous heritage to younger generations. Organised annually by Mising youth bodies, the festival brings together thousands of participants from different parts of Assam, particularly from riverine and char areas along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, where the community has a strong presence.

The festival showcases the vibrant cultural identity of the Mising people through traditional dance forms such as Gumrag, folk songs, indigenous musical instruments, handloom and handicraft exhibitions, and displays of traditional attire.

Alongside cultural performances, the event also features indigenous sports, food festivals and exhibitions that reflect the community’s close relationship with nature and sustainable living practices. Beyond cultural celebrations, the Mising Youth Festival serves as an important forum for dialogue on social, educational and economic issues affecting the community. Seminars, discussions and interactive sessions are often organised to address topics such as education, employment, preservation of language, flood management, and the challenges faced by youths in riverine areas.

Over the years, the festival has grown in scale and significance, emerging as a symbol of unity and cultural pride for the Mising people.

It also attracts visitors from other communities, helping to promote intercultural understanding and showcasing Assam’s diverse indigenous traditions at a broader level.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh past midnight on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state. He is slated to take part in a series of official and developmental programmes before proceeding to the cultural event in Dhemaji.

