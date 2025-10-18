‘Diwali gift for Karnataka’: Increase of 422 PG seats, says Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka has received its Diwali cheer — 422 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats have been sanctioned in government medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26.

A long-standing demand has finally been met, said Sharanprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood.

Speaking at a press conference held at Vikas Soudha on Saturday, the minister shared detailed information about the development and reaffirmed that the government’s objective is to ensure high-quality higher education.

Patil said the increase of 422 seats covers pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical disciplines. PG seats have been sanctioned in over 20 departments, including Paediatrics, Anesthesiology, Forensic Medicine, and Microbiology, he added.

“As in previous years, there was a strong demand for PG courses this year as well. We had requested approval for 572 seats, of which 422 have been granted. Last year, there were 1,694 PG seats; with this year’s addition, the total will rise to 2,116 seats. This is truly a Diwali gift for students,” Dr Patil said with delight.

He also noted that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has already approved an increase of 450 undergraduate medical seats in the state. For the first time, 15 per cent of seats in government medical colleges will be reserved for Non-Resident Indians (NRI quota), he said.

The cabinet decision requiring organisations or associations to obtain permission from the concerned local authorities before conducting activities in government premises is a justified move, said Dr Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Livelihood, and In-charge of Raichur district.

Responding to political developments, the minister noted that the Congress government has not introduced the restriction, but it was first implemented during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

“We are merely enforcing what the BJP government had brought in. Having nothing constructive to do, BJP leaders are now trying to create confusion among people.”

Defending Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Priyank Kharge, Minister Patil said Priyank never said that the RSS should be banned.

“His statement has been completely misinterpreted. He only said that any organisation must take permission to conduct activities in government-controlled premises, including school and college campuses. There’s nothing wrong with that,” he clarified.

He further remarked, “Misleading the public has become the BJP’s routine strategy. But people won’t fall for it.” When asked about the RSS route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi, Dr Patil said he did not have detailed information on the matter.

Reacting to MLA Basanagouda Yatnal’s statement that Muslims should not be allowed to offer namaz in public places, Patil said, “Yatnal speaks only for his constituency — and everyone knows the nature of that region. People are also aware of how Yatnal behaved earlier and how he behaves now. His statements are made only for political mileage. No one takes his words seriously.”

--IANS

mka/dan