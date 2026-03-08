'Disrespect to Constitution', PM Modi calls out Trinamool govt's 'dirty politics' over Prez Murmu venue change

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for "gravely insulting" President Droupadi Murmu, calling it a "disrespect to the Constitution" and an act that "undermines the rich tradition of democracy".

Addressing a large gathering at a DDA Ground in New Delhi's Burari, PM Modi said, "Yesterday, the TMC government of West Bengal gravely insulted President Droupadi Murmu. Droupadi Murmu ji travelled to Bengal to participate in a significant celebration of the Santhal community... However, instead of recognising the President, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and vital occasion of the Santhal community. She hails from the tribal community and has been dedicated to the advancement of tribal welfare."

The remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue of the Santhal Conference in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Phansidewa, but the organisers were compelled to shift it to a smaller venue at Gossaipur after the state administration allegedly denied permission for the programme at the original location, citing security concerns.

During the event, President Murmu expressed concern over the sudden change of venue and the inconvenience caused to participants. She also noted that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any member of her Cabinet met her during her visit to the state.

"The TMC government allowed that event to fall into chaos. This act is not only a slight to the President but also a disrespect to the Constitution of India. It disrespects the spirit of the Constitution as well. Furthermore, it undermines the rich tradition of democracy. The one who struggled throughout her life to reach significant heights, this is an insult to every such sister and daughter, " he added.

PM Modi called out the Trinamool Congress for its "dirty politics" and for "insulting" a tribal President, stating that the party's "arrogance" will soon be shattered.

"It is said in our country that no matter how powerful a person is, he is ultimately destroyed by ego. Today, from the nation's capital, I am appealing to all of you... The dirty politics and arrogance of power of the TMC, which insulted the dignity of a tribal President, will soon be shattered. The enlightened people of West Bengal will never forgive the TMC for insulting a woman, a tribal, the President of the country. The country will never forgive them either. The tribal community of the country will never forgive them. The women of the country will never forgive them," he added.

The West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress, has come under scathing attacks from various sections of society over the developments at the President programme.

However, both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhisek Banerjee have issued social media statements refuting the criticisms.

