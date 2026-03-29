Dharmendra Pradhan visits Nandigram, predicts BJP lotus bloom again in Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Nandigram in West Bengal on Sunday and interacted with dedicated Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the constituency represented by senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

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During his interaction, Pradhan described Nandigram not just as an Assembly constituency but as a powerful symbol of the spirit of change in the state. He expressed strong confidence that the local people continue to repose unwavering faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari.

The Union Minister praised the zeal, discipline and dedication shown by the party workers and said their energy clearly signals that the lotus will bloom once again in Nandigram in the upcoming elections.

“Today, in West Bengal, I had the opportunity to interact with dedicated party workers in Nandigram—the constituency of the BJP's senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in the House, Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram is not merely a constituency; it stands as a symbol of the spirit of change. The unwavering faith of the local populace stands firmly behind the Bharatiya Janata Party and the leadership of Shri Suvendu Adhikari. The zeal, discipline, and dedication of the party workers send a clear signal: this time, too, the 'Lotus' is destined to bloom in Nandigram,” he wrote in a post on X.

Nandigram gained prominence during the land acquisition protests more than a decade ago and later became the centre of attention in the 2021 Assembly polls when Suvendu Adhikari, who had switched from Trinamool Congress to BJP, defeated then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin. The constituency has since remained a key battleground in West Bengal politics.

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, political activities have intensified in the region, and both major parties are focusing their strategies here.

Pradhan's visit comes at a time when the BJP is working to strengthen its organisation across the state. The party has already announced candidates for many seats, including fielding Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as well as from Bhabanipur in Kolkata to directly challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership.

The TMC, on the other hand, has fielded a former close aide of Adhikari against him in Nandigram, making the contest even more intense.

The Union Minister's message to the workers was one of unity and determination. He urged them to carry forward the momentum and work tirelessly to connect with the people. His visit is being seen as a boost to the morale of the BJP cadre in Purba Medinipur district and a clear indication that the party is leaving no stone unturned to expand its footprint in West Bengal.

Local leaders and workers welcomed Pradhan warmly and assured him of their full support for the party's vision of development and change. The interaction is expected to further energise the ground-level campaign in one of the state's most politically sensitive constituencies.

--IANS

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