Despite political differences, want Mamata Banerjee to win in West Bengal: Renuka Chowdhury

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Congress MP, Renuka Chowdhury, on Wednesday said that despite political differences, she personally wants West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to emerge victorious in the state.

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Her remarks come amid recurring discussions within Opposition circles, where several INDIA Bloc leaders have several times suggested Mamata Banerjee as a potential leader of the alliance.

Speaking to IANS, Renuka Chowdhury said, “We want them to win, whoever it may be. Despite whatever political differences we may have, I want Mamata Banerjee to win in Bengal, and for Congress to also move forward there. This is my personal wish. It may or may not reflect the party’s official stance. But I hope that she gives a strong reply to the Centre.”

She also stated that attempts were being made to highlight shortcomings in CM Banerjee’s governance.

“They are trying to bring out her shortcomings. Governors are being changed overnight, and new ones are being appointed. The whole country has seen this. As a woman, she is fighting, so I will support her,” she said.

Reacting to allegations by some party leaders in Haryana regarding ticket distribution, Chowdhury said such claims are not new.

“These kinds of allegations surface frequently. Those who are disappointed after not getting tickets tend to make such statements. This is not the first time we are witnessing this,” she added.

On the Congress party’s prospects in Kerala, Chowdhury expressed confidence, saying, “The situation is very good. We are winning there. We expect to form the government and serve the people effectively.”

Commenting on India’s stance regarding the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, she said, “We are doing now what should have been done earlier. This has turned out to be a costly situation for us. I hope the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister understand that we are going through a very delicate phase. We will have to see how things unfold going forward.”

--IANS

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