Delhi Police to reserve 20 pc constable posts for ex-Agniveers; physical test waived

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) In a major move aimed at integrating former Agniveers into law enforcement, the Delhi Police will now reserve 20 per cent of its constable (executive) posts for individuals who have completed their tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

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According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these candidates will also be exempt from the physical efficiency test and granted relaxation in the upper age limit, aligning recruitment policies with the Central government’s broader plan to absorb Agniveers into security forces after their four-year service in the armed forces.

As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will get a three-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit for recruitment to the post of constable (executive), which currently stands at 18-25 years. Additionally, candidates from the first batch of the Agniveer scheme will be eligible for a further five-year relaxation, effectively extending their upper age limit to 30 years

The notification states that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, exercising powers under the Delhi Police Act, 1978, has amended Rule 9 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980, which governs recruitment to the post of Constable (Executive) (Male).

The MHA notification specifies the post details, number of vacancies, and pay scale: The position falls under Group C Non-Gazetted/Non-Ministerial classification, with 42,451 posts for 2024 (subject to workload variation) and a Pay Matrix Level-3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

The amended rules also maintain existing provisions regarding age limits, qualifications, and disqualifications for appointment, while allowing the government power to relax provisions for specific categories of candidates if deemed necessary.

Regarding recruitment method, the notification allows for special reservations and concessions for categories such as SC/ST/OBC, ex-servicemen, and sportsmen, consistent with Central government directives. The rules also clarify that these changes will not impact other provisions related to reservation, age relaxation, and concessions already applicable under existing guidelines.

The notification highlights that the amended rules come into effect from the date of publication and formalise the policy for integrating former Agniveers into the Delhi Police. The MHA emphasised that this move is in line with its ongoing efforts to provide career opportunities for ex-Agniveers while bolstering the ranks of Delhi Police with disciplined, trained personnel.

This amendment is expected to streamline recruitment for former armed forces personnel and encourage participation from Agniveers who have completed their four-year tenure, offering them a clear pathway into civil security roles while recognising their prior training and service.

--IANS

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