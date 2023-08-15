Agnipath
J·Aug 15, 2023, 06:50 pm
Military reforms undertaken to modernise armed forces: PM Modi
J·May 27, 2023, 11:58 pm
'Agnipath Is Game-Changer For Armed Forces,' Says Book That Marks 9-Year Anniversary Of Modi Govt
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi examines military readiness during Combined Commanders' Meeting
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi HC to pronounce judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Feb 27
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Agnipath recruitment rally from Nov 22 to Dec 11 in Maha
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath on Aug 25
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC transfers PILs pending before it, other HCs against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme to Delhi HC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SKM to hold panchayat on Aug 22 on MSP, Agnipath
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Agnipath Protests: Ramdev Appeals To Youth To Not Resort To Violence
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
After UP And MP, K'taka Also To Recruit 'Agniveers' Into Police
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mob Vandalises Train In UP's Ballia During Protest Over Agnipath Scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Agnipath' Protests At 17 Places In UP, Aligarh Police Station Set Ablaze
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.