Delhi L-G meets President Murmu, police chief, other officials

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues related to the National Capital.

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In a message on X, Sandhu wrote, “Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement.”

Earlier, the LG shared his experience about enjoying the spring blooms in Amrit Udyan on the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises.

Posting his photo clicked in the famous lawns of the premises, the LG wrote, “A lovely walk through the famed gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan this forenoon. Nice to meet many Dilliwalas enjoying the spring blooms.”

During the day, the LG also reviewed the security, sanitation and health situation with officials. After a meeting with Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Secretary (Health), and Prashant Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Food & Civil Supplies), the LG wrote on X, “Emphasis on preparedness, coordination and effective response.”

Sandhu was also greeted by the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner during the day.

The LG shared pictures of these meetings on his social media handle.

“Had a good discussion with Shri Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, @DelhiPolice, at Lok Niwas. Reviewed challenges relating to security, law & order, cybercrime and emerging unconventional issues, and discussed responses including innovative approaches,” the LG wrote on X.

After he met with the MCD Commissioner, the LG wrote, “Shri Sanjeev Khirwar, Commissioner MCD @MCD Delhi, called on me at Lok Niwas. We discussed important civic issues, including waste disposal, flattening of garbage mounds in the city, and improving transparency and efficiency in MCD’s licensing and enforcement activities.”

On Thursday, the LG interacted with Lok Sabha MPs, discussing measures to speed up development and welfare initiatives in the national capital.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote: “It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Members of Parliament representing Delhi in the Lok Sabha, Shri @ManojTiwariMP, Shri @RamvirBidhuri, Smt @kjsehrawat, Shri @yogenderchando1, Shri @PKhandelwal_MP & Ms @BansuriSwaraj today. We had a constructive discussion on the development of the National Capital.”

On Wednesday, Sandhu took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena.

--IANS

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