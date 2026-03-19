Delhi HC to decide K. Kavitha's application for Telangana Praja Jagruti registration

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expeditiously decide an application filed by a former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha seeking registration of her proposed political outfit 'Telangana Praja Jagruti'.

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A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Bansal passed the direction while dealing with a writ petition moved by K. Kavitha in her capacity as President of the proposed party, alleging inaction on the part of the poll body in processing her application under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the plea, the Telangana Praja Jagruti was formally constituted on January 19, 2026, in a duly convened general body meeting, where its constitution was adopted and office bearers were authorised to apply for registration.

It said that a comprehensive application was submitted to the ECI on January 23, along with all required documents, including the party constitution, notarised affidavits, a membership list of 151 members, certified minutes of the meeting, alternative names, and the prescribed fee.

The application was acknowledged by the ECI on January 27.

However, the petition alleged that no steps have since been taken by the ECI towards scrutiny of the application or initiation of the statutory process.

"Despite a lapse of reasonable time, respondent number 1 has not undertaken scrutiny, publication of public notice, or afforded an opportunity of hearing under Section 29A(7). The application remains pending without explanation," the plea said.

Highlighting the urgency, K. Kavitha submitted that Telangana is in the middle of ongoing and impending local body elections, including those to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies/Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies, and that the delay has adversely impacted her party's ability to participate.

"The delay is arbitrary, unreasonable, and violative of Articles 14 and 19(1)(c) of the Constitution of India... The continued inaction effectively disables the petitioner from participating in the imminent electoral processes under its party name and symbol, causing grave and irreparable prejudice," the petition noted.

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi High Court directed the ECI to take an expeditious decision on the application and disposed of the petition.

Earlier, former BRS leader Kavitha had announced plans to float a new political party, saying that it would carry 'Telangana' in its name and position itself as a major Opposition force in the state.

She had also indicated her intent to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, with Siddipet or Bodhan among her preferred constituencies.

K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had quit the BRS last year following differences with the party leadership.

--IANS

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