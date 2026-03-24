Delhi HC refuses to quash case against Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-job scam

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking to quash the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Read More

A single-judge Bench of Justice Ravinder Dudeja refused to interfere with the FIR, charge sheets, and the trial court’s cognisance orders, observing that the plea was devoid of merit.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had approached the Delhi High Court contending that the CBI failed to obtain the mandatory sanction for prosecution under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act before initiating the probe against him.

He argued that in the absence of such prior approval, the registration of the FIR and all consequential proceedings, including investigation and filing of charge sheets, were illegal and void ab initio.

The development assumes significance as the Delhi High Court had earlier also refused to stay the trial proceedings in the matter, a decision which was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had declined to entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav’s special leave petition (SLP) seeking a stay on the trial, observing that the Delhi High Court should decide the quashing petition. The top court had also noted that the continuation of trial court proceedings, including framing of charges, would remain subject to the outcome of the quashing plea.

The case pertains to allegations that appointments in the Indian Railways were made in exchange for the transfer of land parcels to the family members and associates of the former Railway Minister.

The CBI had registered the case in May 2022 against Lalu Prasad Yadav and several others, including his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, along with other family members and unidentified public servants.

Subsequently, charge sheets were filed against multiple accused persons under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court had earlier issued notice to the CBI on a separate plea filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order directing the framing of charges against him in the same case.

The trial court, while framing charges earlier this year, had observed that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy was made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused.

--IANS

pds/uk