Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Lalu Prasad's plea challenging framing of charges in land-for-job case

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav challenging a trial court order directing the framing of charges against him in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case.

After briefly hearing the matter, a single-judge Bench of Justice Manoj Jain sought the response of the CBI and listed the petition for further hearing on March 17.

In his plea, Lalu Prasad Yadav has challenged the order of the trial court framing charges against him in the case and sought relief from the Delhi High Court.

In January this year, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and several members of his family, holding that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy was made out against him and other accused, including his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi; sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav; and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.

In its order, the court observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members appeared to be operating as part of a “criminal enterprise”, allegedly exploiting public employment in the Indian Railways as a bargaining tool to obtain immovable properties.

The case relates to allegations of large-scale corruption between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, parcels of land were allegedly acquired in the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions, in return for providing jobs in the Railways across different zones.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members have pleaded innocence in the case and expressed their willingness to face trial.

Appearing before the Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue earlier, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi pleaded not guilty to the charges of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy and opted to contest the case on merits.

