Delhi HC extends relief to Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases (Lead)

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim suspension of sentence granted to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in connection with cheque bounce cases.

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Observing that the actor had already made substantial payments to the complainant company, a single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said it was not inclined to send him back to jail at this stage. “I am not sending him to jail. He has already made substantial payment. I will be hearing the main petition,” Justice Sharma orally remarked.

Appearing for Rajpal Yadav, his counsel informed the Delhi High Court that a sum of around Rs 4.25 crore has already been paid to the complainant, M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, with a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh being handed over on the day.

Justice Sharma also refused to vacate the earlier interim order suspending Yadav’s sentence despite an application filed by the complainant seeking its cancellation. “He is not running away. He is still here… If the money has to come to you, it will come,” the Delhi High Court remarked, adding that it would endeavour to decide the matter expeditiously.

It clarified that the actor must either honour the settlement or argue the case on the merits. “If you want to settle, pay the amount and finish the case. Otherwise, argue,” Justice Sharma said.

The Delhi High Court listed the matter for further hearing on April 1, making it clear that no adjournment would be granted and that the case would be heard and decided on the next date.

In the meantime, the interim suspension of sentence will continue.

Earlier, on February 16, the Delhi High Court had granted interim suspension of sentence to Yadav, paving the way for his release from jail till March 18 after noting that Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited with the complainant company.

The relief had come days after the Delhi High Court took a stern view of his conduct and directed him to surrender before the concerned jail authorities, observing that despite “considerable leniency”, he had failed to honour his payment commitments over a prolonged period.

Yadav was convicted and sentenced in 2024 in multiple cheque dishonour cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

--IANS

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