Legal Case
J·Nov 28, 2023, 10:11 AM
Adani Group stocks zoom after SC hearing
J·Sep 30, 2023, 10:29 AM
Haryana: Nuh court reserves order on MLA Mamman Khan’s bail plea till 4 pm today
J·Sep 22, 2023, 10:09 AM
HC dismisses Chandrababu Naidu’s quash petition in skill development case
J·Sep 20, 2023, 10:01 AM
Mumbai Police book Christian mission head for alleged ‘casteist slur, abuse’
J·Sep 20, 2023, 06:29 AM
Son attacked for filming fight, mother killed while saving him in UP
J·Sep 18, 2023, 04:34 AM
Ex-BJP leader arrested for murder of tenant in UP
J·Sep 15, 2023, 09:31 AM
Delhi HC asks MCD to tackle stray dog menace
J·Sep 15, 2023, 08:47 AM
SC fixes Sep 18 for hearing Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s plea against ED summons
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:18 PM
Calcutta HC dismisses lower court order for joint probe into Kuntal Ghosh’s letter
J·Sep 14, 2023, 04:37 AM
HC quashes case against UP MLA Abbas Ansari, kin
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:32 AM
Patna HC imposes Rs 20K fine on Bihar education department’s additional chief Secy
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:13 AM
34th time SNC Lavalin case involving CM Vijayan adjourned by SC
J·Sep 12, 2023, 05:10 AM
AIMC files plea against preservation of evidence in Gyanvapi survey
J·Sep 11, 2023, 02:52 PM
Court orders on Naidu’s house custody petition on Tuesday
J·Sep 09, 2023, 09:06 AM
Assam: Police Official Accused of Attempting to Kill House-help Surrenders
J·Aug 31, 2023, 09:16 AM
Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta HC in cash-for-school-job case
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.