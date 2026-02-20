Delhi govt forms 3-member advisory board to fight drugs menace

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Intensifying its battle against narcotics drugs, the Delhi government constituted a three-member Advisory Board, led by retired High Court judge Dharmesh Sharma, for better coordination between officials, law enforcers and other stakeholders, an official said on Friday.

Read More

The Board, which will have an initial term of one year, includes advocates Nalin Kohli and Gajender Kumar, the official said in a statement.

The constitution of the Board was ordered by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and notified through the Delhi Gazette on February 17.

The official notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section 9 (a) of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1988, the Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to constitute an Advisory Board under The Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, by designating the following members for the purpose of the said Act, with its headquarters at Delhi with effect from February 17, 2026, and the term of Board will be initially for a period of one year or till further orders."

Latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicates that in 2022, as many as 1,179 cases were registered in Delhi under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

The conviction rate of these cases stood at 70 per cent.

In 2021, 566 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and the conviction rate was 65.5 per cent.

"In 2020, Delhi Police and other law enforcing agencies registered 748 drugs-related cases under the NDPS Act, with a conviction rate of 55.6 per cent," the NCRB data said.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the Centre introduced a scheme on October 24, 2004, called "Assistance to States and Union Territories for Narcotics Control" to finance state and Union Territory governments' efforts to strengthen their enforcement capabilities for combating illicit trafficking under the NDPS Act.

The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The scheme has continued since then.

The scheme has further been extended from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The funds released under the scheme for financial years 2020-21 to 2024-25 were Rs 10.85 crores, the statement said, carrying the data till July 2025.

--IANS

rch/khz