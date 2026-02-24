Delhi court sends Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody in AI Summit shirtless protest case

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib to four days of police custody following his arrest in connection with the shirtless protest held during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Read More

Chib was produced before the Patiala House Court after his arrest by the Delhi Police earlier in the day.

The investigating agency sought seven days of custodial interrogation, submitting that Chib was the “main conspirator and mastermind” behind the incident.

Opposing the plea, the defence argued against prolonged custody, while the prosecution contended that custodial interrogation was essential to uncover the larger conspiracy.

After hearing both sides, the Patiala House Court allowed four days of police custody for further investigation.

According to the grounds of arrest, Chib has been accused of being the main conspirator in organising an unlawful assembly on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit and Expo 2026, where alleged anti-national slogans were raised, and attempts were made to incite a riot-like situation.

Police further alleged that Chib, along with co-accused Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narasimha Yadav, Ajay Kumar Yadav and others, obstructed and assaulted police officials performing their duties.

The arrest memo also stated that he allegedly did not cooperate during interrogation and failed to disclose details about the absconding co-accused and the source of printing the T-shirts used during the protest.

Chib was arrested after nearly 15 hours of questioning at Tilak Marg police station in connection with the shirtless protest staged on the final day of the India AI Impact Summit.

The protest had triggered a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising the demonstration as an attempt to tarnish India’s global image, while the Congress party defended it as a peaceful protest reflecting concerns of the youth.

--IANS

pds/dpb