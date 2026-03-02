Shirtless Protest

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 02, 2026, 01:11 PM

AI Summit protest: Delhi HC clears release of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 28, 2026, 05:41 AM

'Befitting response to dictatorship': Congress on Uday Bhanu Chib's bail

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 28, 2026, 03:25 AM

Youth Cong chief Uday Bhanu Chib granted bail in AI Summit protest case

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 26, 2026, 08:40 AM

New scheme of Cong to protect accused: BJP over Delhi–Himachal Police standoff over AI Summit

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 24, 2026, 09:41 AM

Delhi Police's Crime Branch takes over AI Summit shirtless protest case

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 24, 2026, 08:02 AM

Nothing but politics of harassment: Jairam Ramesh on arrest of Youth Cong prez, workers over shirtless protest

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 24, 2026, 07:42 AM

Delhi court sends Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody in AI Summit shirtless protest case

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 21, 2026, 07:42 AM

Youth Cong shares 'Shirtless Congressi' post featuring Mahatma Gandhi, seeks to justify AI Summit protest

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 21, 2026, 06:32 AM

Expected Cong would apologise for shame of youth activists, but they defended: Kiren Rijiju

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 11:45 AM

Central ministers from Telangana slam Rahul Gandhi for protest at AI Summit