Delhi court remands LeT terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police custody

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday sent Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Shabir Ahmed Lone to five days’ police custody in connection with the Metro poster case.

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The Patiala House Court allowed the plea of the Delhi Police Special Cell, which had sought five days’ custody of Lone to further interrogate him and unravel the larger conspiracy behind the recently busted terror module.

Lone was produced before the court earlier in the day amid tight security.

During the hearing, the Special Cell submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused was crucial to identify potential recruits, trace his associates, and uncover the operational network linked to the case.

The court, after hearing arguments, initially reserved its order on the police custody plea and later granted five days’ custody of the accused.

According to officials, Lone was arrested late Sunday night from the Ghazipur area by a Special Cell team under the supervision of DCP Praveen Pathi. He is alleged to be a key handler of a previously dismantled module linked to the Metro poster case, which had triggered security concerns after inflammatory and anti-India posters were found at multiple locations, including the Supreme Court Metro station and Janpath.

The case was registered following a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on February 8, triggering a high-priority investigation.

Investigators said Lone had earlier been arrested in 2007 and again in 2015 in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was allegedly found in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Officials further revealed that after the earlier module was dismantled, Lone had returned to India to explore the possibility of setting up a new network and recruiting individuals.

The Special Cell has also indicated that Lone had travelled to Bangladesh in the past as part of efforts to establish a fresh terror module.

Earlier, on February 23, Delhi Police had arrested eight suspects in connection with the same network.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the group was operating under Lone’s direction.

Officials noted that Lone had previously spent nearly a decade in jail on terror-related charges before being released on bail in 2019.

Sources added that after securing bail, Lone fled to Bangladesh and remained in contact with top LeT commanders, including Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, both accused as masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Delhi Police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the intended targets and the full scope of the alleged conspiracy.

--IANS

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