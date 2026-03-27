Delhi court grants NIA second 45-day extension in Red Fort blast probe

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an additional 45 days to complete its probe in the Red Fort blast case that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

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The Patiala House Court allowed the anti-terror agency’s plea seeking more time to conclude the investigation. This marks the second instance when the Central agency has approached the court for an extension in the case.

According to sources, the NIA submitted that crucial new leads have emerged during the course of the probe, and a large volume of digital evidence is currently under scrutiny, necessitating additional time. The agency further informed the court that the investigation points towards a larger conspiracy with possible links across different parts of India as well as international connections, which requires deeper examination.

Sources said that the NIA is also analysing radical Arabic material allegedly recovered from the accused. For this purpose, assistance from an Arabic language expert at Jamia Millia Islamia has been sought to accurately interpret the content.

In addition, the agency has identified a WhatsApp group purportedly used by the accused persons, which is now under investigation. Several mobile numbers linked to the case are also being examined as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier, on February 13, the court had granted the NIA 45 days to complete its investigation, though the anti-terror agency had sought a 90-day extension. The Patiala House Court had then partially allowed the plea and directed that the probe be concluded within the extended timeframe.

Previously, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma had permitted the NIA to interrogate accused Yasir Ahmad Dar for 10 more days.

According to the NIA, Dar, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, is the ninth accused arrested in the case. He was arrested in New Delhi under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

"NIA investigations have revealed Dar's active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations," the anti-terror agency had said earlier.

The NIA has also claimed that Dar was in close contact with other accused persons in the case, including Dr Umar Nabi, the deceased perpetrator of the bombing, and Mufti Irfan.

Dr Malla of Baramulla, who is the eighth accused in the case, was arrested by an NIA team from Delhi on December 9.

As per the agency, he had knowingly harboured Umar Nabi by providing him logistical support and is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terror attack.

The NIA has said that it is continuing its investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the deadly blast and is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all its links.

--IANS

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