Delhi CM suggests expert panels to bring down pendency of govt’s court cases

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the formation of expert panels comprising retired bureaucrats and specialists to examine the nature of pending court cases of the government and recommend strategies to eliminate unnecessary litigation.

Pointing to the approximately 4,000 to 5,000 cases involving the government of Delhi that are pending in various courts and tribunals, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need to rationalise government litigation and reduce the burden on the judiciary.

The instruction was issued at a meeting she chaired with the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs. The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, senior officials from the department, and legal experts.

The Chief Minister said the proposed panels will also assist in formulating systemic solutions for quicker resolution and better case management.

It was noted that, unlike many other states, Delhi does not currently have a dedicated panel of advocates in the Supreme Court.

Acknowledging the importance of legal representation at the highest level, the CM instructed the Law Department to constitute a special panel of Senior Advocates with pre-defined terms to represent the government in important matters before the Delhi High Court, Supreme Court and various Tribunals.

The CM also directed the Law Department to explore the setting up of a panel for the Delhi government in the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, the issue of shortage in the sanctioned strength of judicial officers and inadequate office space was also highlighted.

The CM said that it was reported that three new court complexes — in Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini — are currently under construction, and once completed, will help address both personnel and infrastructure gaps.

CM Gupta directed the official agencies to ensure the timely and expedited completion of these ongoing infrastructure projects.

In addition to operational challenges, the Chief Minister stressed the need for legal modernisation.

She suggested exploring the possibility of the enactment of new acts and laws in sync with present requirements and replacing pre-constitution laws, including the Punjab Courts Act, Court Fees Act and Suit Valuation Act.

The CM further noted the lack of regular review of Oath Commissioners and directed the Law Department to take immediate corrective action in updating and auditing the records of appointments.

Addressing the issue of dispute resolution, she acknowledged the work of the Delhi Dispute Resolution Society (DDRS), an autonomous institution under the Law Department that facilitates Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms

The CM reiterated her commitment to ensure that Delhi’s legal and judicial systems become more citizen-centric, technology-driven, and aligned with modern-day governance standards.

