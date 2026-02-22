Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Bengal counterpart Mamata over law and order; Trinamool hits back

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a sharp attack on her West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging deterioration in law and order and claiming that people in the state have made up their minds to remove the Trinamool Congress from power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, the BJP leader criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government over alleged atrocities against women and what she described as “politics of hooliganism”.

“I think that the politics of terrorism, hooliganism and greed will come to an end in West Bengal. This election will bring about a change in Bengal. The way people are being tortured here, the way the honour of sisters and daughters is at stake, the way people are being looted and attacked, and the way the administration is functioning, people have decided to oust Mamata Banerjee from power,” Gupta said.

The Delhi Chief Minister was in Kolkata to attend the BJP’s Mahila Sammelan at the Science City auditorium. Earlier in the day, she visited the Kali Temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata and offered prayers.

Criticising the West Bengal government over infiltration, Gupta alleged that the state administration was shielding infiltrators.

“No matter how much Mamata Banerjee tries to hide behind infiltrators, she cannot suppress the voice of the people. People have made their decision, and change is inevitable,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress, however, hit back strongly, citing recent crime incidents in the national capital and questioning Gupta’s remarks.

In a post on social media platform X, the party referred to a recent blast in Delhi, rising air pollution levels, and reported crimes against women.

“Last time we checked, a deadly terrorist blast had just ripped through the national capital, claiming innocent lives. AQI levels had reached alarming highs, choking the city in toxic smog. More than 500 women and girls vanished in just 15 days. Rape has become the grotesque new normal,” the TMC said.

The party also referred to a recent double murder case in Delhi.

“As recently as yesterday, a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were murdered, and their bodies were recovered from their residence. Clearly, serious questions arise regarding governance and law enforcement,” the TMC added.

The Trinamool Congress further accused Gupta of making politically motivated remarks and advised her to focus on governance in Delhi instead of criticising West Bengal.

