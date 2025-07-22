Delhi CM Rekha Gupta greets Kanwar pilgrims with flowers in East Delhi

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of the holy month of Sawan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended a grand welcome to Kanwar pilgrims at the Shyamgiri Baba Temple Kanwar Camp in Shastri Park on Tuesday.

Showering flower petals on the devotees, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the Delhi government’s role not as an organiser, but as a humble servant of the devotees.

She stated that serving Lord Shiva’s followers is both a responsibility and a blessing for the administration.

In addition to the ceremonial welcome, the Chief Minister conducted a thorough inspection of the Kanwar Yatra route, reviewing security arrangements and directing officials to ensure the entire path remains safe and well-managed.

She was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, local MLAs, councillors, and senior officials of the local administration.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gupta emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra is more than a religious procession; it is a living celebration of Indian culture, heritage, and collective faith.

She highlighted that the Delhi Government has undertaken unprecedented preparations this year to make the Yatra safer, more orderly, and comfortable for all devotees.

Key arrangements, including permissions, electricity, drinking water, sanitation, mobile toilets, waste management, and security, were streamlined through a single-window clearance system.

On Tuesday, social organisations, volunteers, and dedicated committees were praised by the Chief Minister for their tireless efforts, coordinated teamwork, and selfless dedication.

In a major administrative step, the government disbursed advance funds to all registered Kanwar committees via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring the timely implementation of logistical arrangements.

Essential services like power supply, water tankers, lighting, and hygiene facilities were directly managed and monitored by government agencies.

The Chief Minister noted that the government has set a new benchmark by completing the entire permissions process within 72 hours, reflecting its commitment to efficiency and responsiveness.

She appreciated the efforts of Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal, District Magistrates, and other officials for their exemplary coordination.

Reiterating the government’s role, CM Gupta said that this year, the administration functioned at every level as a volunteer, not as a formal organiser. With the help of religious organisations, arrangements such as shelters, rest areas, health services, and refreshments were set up in various parts of Delhi, showcasing a unique blend of faith and public service.

She extended her best wishes to all devotees for the upcoming Shivratri and future Kanwar Yatras, assuring that the Delhi government will remain committed to upholding tradition, public faith, and inclusive service in the years ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra echoed the sentiments of the Chief Minister, stating that the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious event, but a celebration of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

He lauded CM Gupta’s leadership, under which the Kanwar Yatra has emerged as a shining example of devotion, service, and respectful governance in Delhi.

--IANS

rch/dan