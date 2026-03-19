Delhi CM holds pre-Budget talks with gig workers, farmers​

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In a bid to shape the Budget 2026-27 around the needs and expectations of all sections of society, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a series of consultations at the Delhi Secretariat with gig workers, farmers, rural representatives and labour groups.​

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“Public participation is the biggest strength of a developed Delhi,” said the Chief Minister as she held separate meetings with each group, where participants shared experiences and put forward their concerns, suggestions and expectations, said an official statement.​

The Chief Minister engaged directly with attendees, listening closely and assuring them that their inputs would be given due priority in the upcoming budget.​

She said the government’s objective is to present a Budget that reflects the aspirations of every section.​

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Gram Vikas Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan were also present.​

During the discussions, gig workers and drivers stressed the need for concrete policies to improve working conditions and ensure social security.​

A key demand was the creation of adequate and safe parking facilities for drivers. They also urged the government to expand EV infrastructure and to offer subsidies for women to purchase electric vehicles, the statement said.​

On social security, participants called for linking gig workers with provident fund systems and integrating health schemes.​

Several representatives pushed for recognising gig workers as ‘employees’ rather than ‘partners.’ They also proposed establishing a dedicated task force to address their concerns and safeguard their interests, the statement said.​

Other demands included establishing rest facilities for drivers and workers, increasing the number of public toilets, and introducing practical reforms in traffic regulations.​

Participants further highlighted discrepancies between central and state labour laws, urging harmonisation to ensure that benefits reach workers effectively, the statements said.​

Farmers and rural representatives presented a wide range of demands to strengthen agricultural infrastructure.​

These included improving irrigation facilities, developing rural roads, and reforming mandi systems. They also emphasised the need to upgrade basic village amenities, such as drainage, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity, the statement said.​

Farmers demanded formal recognition of their status in Delhi and called for agricultural subsidies and incentive schemes. Issues related to land pooling policies and consolidation (chakbandi) were also raised, with suggestions to make these frameworks more farmer-friendly and effective.​

They further sought a survey to revise the circle rates for agricultural land, establish fair compensation mechanisms, and develop better land development policies. Additional demands included electricity subsidies, improved drinking water supply, and revival of agricultural mandis to ensure fair prices for produce.​

To strengthen their financial position, farmers called for wider access to Kisan Credit Cards, easier access to bank loans for tractors and farm equipment, and the removal of hurdles to loan disbursement.​

They also stressed the proper implementation of crop insurance schemes and the need for training programmes to introduce modern agricultural techniques and improve productivity, the statement said.

​--IANS

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