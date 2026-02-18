Budget 2026-27
BJP terms Madhya Pradesh Budget 'inclusive, results-oriented; highlights welfare focus
India’s manufacturing sector strengthens further in recent quarters with robust GVA growth
Tax transfer to states has shot up by Rs 2.7 lakh crore in Budget 2026-27: FM
Customs duty relief in Budget not linked to US tariffs: FM Sitharaman
Budget gives big push to high-value crops for boosting farmers’ incomes
SMEs get big push with Rs 10,000 crore growth fund in Budget 2026-27
Decriminalisation of non-production of books of accounts where payment made in kind announced
Debt-to-GDP ratio estimated to be 55.6 pc of GDP in 2026-27: FM
New Income Tax Act 2025 to come into effect from April 1, key reliefs announced
Ahead of presenting Budget 2026-27, Delhi CM reviews projects over Rs 5 crore