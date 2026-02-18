Budget 2026-27

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 18, 2026, 02:35 PM

BJP terms Madhya Pradesh Budget 'inclusive, results-oriented; highlights welfare focus

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2026, 06:27 AM

India’s manufacturing sector strengthens further in recent quarters with robust GVA growth

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 11, 2026, 02:14 PM

Tax transfer to states has shot up by Rs 2.7 lakh crore in Budget 2026-27: FM

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 02, 2026, 02:23 PM

Customs duty relief in Budget not linked to US tariffs: FM Sitharaman

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 02:12 PM

Budget gives big push to high-value crops for boosting farmers’ incomes

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 09:44 AM

SMEs get big push with Rs 10,000 crore growth fund in Budget 2026-27

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 08:22 AM

Decriminalisation of non-production of books of accounts where payment made in kind announced

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 07:42 AM

Debt-to-GDP ratio estimated to be 55.6 pc of GDP in 2026-27: FM

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 03, 2026, 06:39 AM

New Income Tax Act 2025 to come into effect from April 1, key reliefs announced

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 22, 2026, 04:21 PM

Ahead of presenting Budget 2026-27, Delhi CM reviews projects over Rs 5 crore