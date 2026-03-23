Delhi blast case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in connection with the investigation into the 2025 Red Fort explosion case.

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Officials said NIA teams this morning raided the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area of Handwara in connection with the blast case. The NIA teams, assisted by J&K Police and the CRPF, searched the premises and checked documents and devices.

A statement from the agency said that searches are being conducted in nine places in various locations of the union territory.

An official added that the "NIA conducted raids at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of its ongoing investigation into the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort".

The raids were carried out at six locations across Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara and Kulgam districts on premises linked to individuals arrested in connection with the “terror module” behind the blast, which killed 11 people and wounded 32 others.

Sources said the NIA conducted a search at the residence of Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, a resident of Rafiabad in Baramulla district, who was arrested in connection with the case.

Another search was carried out in the Langate area of Kupwara district. The NIA has apprehended 11 people, including several doctors, so far during the investigation into the bomb blast case.

The prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, was also killed in the deadly explosion.

Officials said teams of NIA, assisted by police and the CRPF, searched the premises and checked documents and devices.

It must be mentioned that on November 10, 2025, a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) detonated at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The attack was orchestrated by a “white-collar” cell of professionals, including doctors from Al-Falah University, linked to transnational groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

This event signalled a potential operational shift from border-centric militancy to urban-embedded operations, where actors exploit metropolitan anonymity and logistical networks within the country’s interior.

--IANS

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