Delhi BJP holds night stay camps in 79 mandals

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega Campaign, night stay camps were organised on Saturday in 79 mandals during the second phase of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) mandal-level training campaign, a party leader said.

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As part of the campaign held in 79 mandals across 13 organisational districts of Delhi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva mainly addressed the training camp organised in New Ashok Nagar, urging party workers to work with dedication to promote the party's ideology, discipline, and spirit of public service.

Various speakers discussed with party workers the history and emergence of the BJP from the Jan Sangh era, the party's working methodology, ideological foundation, the concept of 'Antyodaya' (last mile delivery) to saturation, and the achievements of the Central and Delhi governments.

Under the supervision of the campaign Convenor and BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, state party office bearers and other leaders participated as keynote speakers in the training programmes organised in various mandals.

Sehrawat addressed camps in Moti Nagar and Karol Bagh mandals; former State BJP President Satish Upadhyay addressed the Tughlaqabad Extension and R.K. Puram mandals; Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh addressed Burari and Sant Nagar mandals; Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor addressed Rajnagar and Vasant Kunj mandals as well as Munirka and Karmapura mandals; Joint In-charge of BJP Morchas Sumit Bhasin addressed R.K. Puram, Munirka, New Delhi, Dwarka-A and Mangolpuri mandals; and Anil Gupta addressed the Dilshad Garden mandal.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of integral humanism talks about the holistic development of every section of society, and the BJP is working for nation-building based on this ideology.

Whether it was the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999–2004 or the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi running since 2014, both have drawn their inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of integral humanism.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that trained party workers play a vital role in building a strong and effective organisation.

He added that through training programmes, party workers gain in-depth knowledge of the party's policies, programmes, and working style, enabling them to work more effectively among the people.

Sehrawat said that the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a remarkable example of simplicity, dedication, and service to the nation.

He always spoke about the upliftment of the person standing last in the queue.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya believed that real progress is not possible until the benefits of development reach the weakest and most deprived sections of society.

--IANS

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