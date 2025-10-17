Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP for misleading public on pollution

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday termed an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai to mislead people regarding Delhi’s pollution as unfortunate.

Alleging that circulating wrong information has been the AAP’s strategy for the past 10 years, Sachdeva said that when the AAP government was in power, it misled the people of Delhi about pollution during Diwali and facilitated a ban even on green firecrackers.

“Furthermore, by not presenting accurate data in court, they misled the judiciary on the issue of pollution in Delhi,” he said.

Now that the Supreme Court has allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi, AAP leaders are once again using pollution as an excuse to push for a ban on green firecrackers, he said.

Sachdeva said that the weather in Delhi is currently clear, and pollution levels are significantly lower compared to previous years. This year, there will be a harmony of culture and environment in Delhi.

He added that the Supreme Court’s decision is not only a relief for the residents of Delhi but also sends a positive message across the country — that development, tradition, and environmental conservation can coexist.

He said that AAP continues to indulge in appeasement politics to please a particular section of society, which is why the party is now struggling for its political survival in Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government claimed that it has initiated a comprehensive Winter Action Plan for 2025–26 to tackle the seasonal spike in air pollution between October and February.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the plan spans 25 action points under seven themes - road dust, vehicular emissions, industry and power, open burning and solid waste, citizen interface and monitoring, and green innovation - coordinating with over 30 departments and agencies across the capital.

Chairing a high-level review, Sirsa directed senior officials to ensure strict, time-bound implementation and real-time monitoring through the Green War Room, with clear accountability across PWD, MCD, NDMC, DSIIDC, DPCC, Transport, Delhi Police, and allied agencies.

