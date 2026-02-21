Decision taken on leadership issue in Karnataka, says Satish Jarkiholi after meeting Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Amid the ongoing leadership uncertainty in the Karnataka Congress, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has told him that a decision has been reached on the leadership issue in the state and assured that the confusion would be resolved soon.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi made the statement in Delhi after meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Rajaji Marg.

“Kharge has said that they have decided on the leadership matter. He did not specify when it would be implemented, but maintained that the issue would be resolved soon,” Jarkiholi stated.

He further said, “I, along with a team of MLAs, met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and appealed to him to clear the confusion regarding the leadership in Karnataka.”

“We held a discussion with Mallikarjun Kharge and urged him to resolve the confusion surrounding the leadership issue in Karnataka at the earliest,” he further added.

“I, along with several MLAs and leaders, met Kharge and discussed matters related to state politics. We discussed the current scenario as well as future developments. We attempted to bring certain matters to his notice. He has given some suggestions on what needs to be done. So, let us wait. He is also leaving for Bengaluru,” Jarkiholi stated.

“Kharge has assured us that the issues will be addressed soon. This is not a new issue; it has already been delayed. Hence, we appealed to him to make an effort to resolve the leadership matter. He has assured us that the issue will certainly be addressed,” he said.

“This situation should not continue. Repeated statements and confusion regarding leadership should not prevail. This is the opinion of party workers and leaders. We are waiting, and if the matter is resolved soon, it will be good for the party,” he added.

Along with Jarkiholi, former minister and MLA K.N. Rajanna -- who was removed from his post for allegedly questioning Rahul Gandhi’s statements on the voter fraud issue and is considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- also met Kharge at his residence on Rajaji Marg to discuss state politics. This was Rajanna’s first visit to Delhi after his removal.

Rajanna had directly challenged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the leadership issue by demanding the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts and also claiming that he was ready to take up the responsibility of State Congress President, a post currently held by Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently posted on social media that “vested interests” were unable to tolerate his becoming Chief Minister for a second term. In a strongly worded statement, he alleged that many attacks and criticisms against him were driven in part by caste prejudice.

“The fact that a man who once herded sheep became Chief Minister is what has made the elite see red. There is resentment that someone who was expected to remain a shepherd has become Chief Minister, presents budget after budget, and earns praise for it. Some believe that if they can finish off this one person politically, their path ahead will become easier,” he said.

