Decision taken by PM HM will be accepted by everyone Shiv Sena MP Jadhav after meeting Amit Shah over CM post

New Delhi: After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid a tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday that they would accept the decision made by the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ANI, Jadhav said he met Shah to express gratitude for his contribution during the Maharashtra elections.

"Eknath Shinde had instructed me to meet the Home Minister, thank him, and express gratitude for the time he devoted to the Mahayuti during the Maharashtra elections. Wherever he held rallies, all Mahayuti candidates won by significant margins. So, Shiv Sena MPs and I, in my capacity as the MoS, met him and conveyed our thanks," he said.

He clarified that there were no discussions regarding the formation of the government.

"Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are capable leaders. Everyone naturally feels that a leader from their own party should hold the top post, and we also had similar expectations. However, the decision will be taken by the leaders of Mahayuti, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister, and it will be accepted by all within Mahayuti," Jadhav added.

Another party MP, Naresh Mhaske, stated that Eknath Shinde had already announced that the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi would be acceptable to them.

"I greeted him, and there was no discussion about the Maharashtra Chief Minister's post. Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has already clarified in a press conference that whatever decision PM Modi makes regarding the CM post will be acceptable to us," Mhaske said.

Earlier today, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated that he would abide by any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that whoever is elected as the Chief Minister by Mahayuti will have the full support of Shiv Sainiks.

"I have informed the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any hurdle in forming the government in Maharashtra, then he should not hesitate, and I will fully accept any decision he makes," Eknath Shinde said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later on Wednesday, and a meeting involving all Mahayuti allies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is reportedly planned.

"You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. Just as BJP members respect and accept your decisions, we will do the same. I called PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday to assure them that I would not be an obstacle in forming the government," Shinde added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis headed to New Delhi. He is expected to meet the BJP leadership to resolve the ongoing impasse over the selection of the state's Chief Minister. (ANI)